Red Ants nonsense

THE EDITOR: What utter nonsense from the promoters of the Red Ants fete that keeping the music at fetes within the specified levels will kill Carnival.

These bandleaders-turned-fete promoters have been killing Carnival for years with their lack of creativity in costume design. Every year we see the same bikinis, feathers and beads. The only difference is everyone is a year older and who played in red last year will play in blue this year.

Congratulations to the EMA for finally deciding to impose the law. Hopefully it will turn its attention to fireworks next.

C PETERS via e-mail