QRC fete says Cheers to 5!

Destra

The Queen’s Royal College Old Boys’ Association (OBA), The QRC PTA and the management team of the college will host the fifth edition of Fete Royal on January 27 at the college compound, Maraval Road.

The fete is the college’s biggest fundraiser and proceeds go towards supporting infrastructural, educational and co-curricular needs. The budget for the restoration is around $4.8 million and organisers are hoping this year’s profits can make an even bigger impact towards the project’s completion.

The Fete Royal committee in keeping with its goal of continually improving the event has developed a “High 5” of features for patrons. These are great vibes; ambiance; kings’ and queens’ quarters; music from five top acts and more; and top class food and drinks.

Entertainment will be provided by Kes the Band, Destra and Bakanal, Dil-E-Nadan, Ultimate Rejects, Voice and recently added, Shal Marshall. DJ Chacha alongside Indian will keep the music going. The menu will have a wide array of selections from top caterers such as Tandoori Hut (Rasam), Rib House, Barrow’s Catering, Garden Kitchen, Passage to Asia and Atlantic Caterers among others. For the first time local wild meat will be on the menu and other new items.

Cheers to 5! will offer great drink options to keep the cheers going. These include an Absolut bar, tequila cocktails and shots and more, provided by main sponsor Massy Distribution. The Carib Zone is courtesy Carib Brewery.

The kings’ and queens’ quarters are the pampering zones for the male and female patrons with options for hairstyling and makeup, barbering stations, and a new hookah bar experience.

As usual, there will be security in and around the venue. Secured parking will be available at Tatil car park, Maraval Road, and around the venue. However, patrons are urged to ensure that they park in a responsible manner.

Patrons can also win two airlines tickets to Miami courtesy Caribbean Airlines Ltd and hampers donated by Massy Distribution.

The committee extends thanks to sponsors Massy Distribution, Carib Brewery, NLCB, I95.5, Hott93.5, Courts, Blue Waters and TSTT.

Tickets are available at all Detour Stores, Champs Fleurs Auto Services, Rumours Sports Bar and from committee members.

For more info: 472-4204, 387-2411 and 795-0050 or email feteroyaltickets@gmail.com.