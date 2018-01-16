Police find guns, ammo, drugs

Police seized guns and drugs and arrested people in different areas on Monday.

In Valencia, they arrested a 22-year-old man found with two homemade shotguns and a pistol. Northern Divison police searched his home where they found the shotguns hidden under a sofa.

The man also had a black and silver pistol, loaded with a magazine containing five rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In Freeport, a 71-year-old man, his 45-year-old son, 56-year-old daughter-in-law, 18-year-old grandson and 16-year-old granddaughter were arrested after police searched their Arena Road home.

Police said they received information which led them to the man’s house between 2 am and 10 am.

Three more suspects were arrested in Claxton Bay, after a search resulted in the discovery of a Glock pistol, 15 rounds of ammunition and 5.6 grammes of marijuana at the home of a 22-year-old man from Hilltop Drive. The exercise took place between 5 pm and 10 pm. Police also found an AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine containing 17 rounds of 5.56 ammunition in bushes near the house. The man’s 24-year-old girlfriend and 43-year-old mother were also arrested.

Police also found a pistol and a quantity of ammunition in Belmont.

Members of the Inter-Task Force on an exercise between 6 pm and 7.30 pm went to Agostini Street, Belmont, searched an abandoned building and found a Ruger pistol with a magazine containing five rounds of .40 mm ammunition.

No one was arrested in connection with that find.