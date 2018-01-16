Just In
Tuesday 16 January 2018
PBR to temporarily close, taxi stands relocated for Max’s funeral

File photo

As part of arrangements by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Division of the police service to minimise congestion and traffic tomorrow, taxi stands along Hart Street have been temporarily relocated to the Queen Janelle Commissiong Street in downtown Port of Spain.

The changes will facilitate the military procession and funeral of former President George Maxwell Richards.

According to a release issued by the police service on arrangements and disruption to traffic, the Chaguanas/San Fernando taxi stand, on Broadway, will be moved to the northern side of South Quay, the Diego Martin taxi stand on South Quay will be relocated to Chacon Street.

The Priority Bus Route from Macoya Junction to Dinsley Junction will be temporarily closed from 12:45 pm to 2 pm tomorrow.

