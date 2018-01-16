No Carmona at funeral

President Anthony Carmona

Owing to a previous engagement at the International Criminal Court (ICC), President Anthony Carmona will be unable to attend the funeral of his predecessor George Maxwell Richards. Senate President Christine Kangaloo is expected to attend in her capacity as acting President.

The opening of the court in the Netherlands, which takes place tomorrow, will feature representatives from 124 countries to help end impunity for the perpetrators of heinous crimes. Carmona, who served as a a judge of the court from 2012 to 2013, announced his trip to the opening of the ICC earlier this month. He was invited to be a distinguished guest speaker at the inaugural opening ceremony for the court’s judicial year.

The President left on Monday for the Hague, where he held talks with Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra on informal matters as well as TT’s success in producing internationally accredited doctors and suggested that the Netherlands, if required, could source doctors in TT. As part of arrangements by the police’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Division to minimise congestion and traffic today, taxi stands along Hart Street have been temporarily relocated to Queen Janelle Commissiong Street in downtown Port of Spain for Richards’ military procession and funeral.

A release issued by the Police Service stated the Chaguanas/San Fernando taxi stand on Broadway will be moved to the northern side of South Quay, and the Diego Martin Taxi Stand on South Quay will be relocated to Chacon Street. The Priority Bus Route (PBR) from Macoya Junction to Dinsley Junction will be temporarily closed from 12.45 pm to 2 pm today.

The release also warned drivers that from 6 am to 3 pm, traffic will be restricted along Frederick Street along Queen’s Park West and Independence Square North, Keate Street between Charlotte Street and Chancery Lane, between Gordon Street and Queen’s Park West, and Orange Grove Road between the PBR and the road entrance to the Hockey Centre.