Mother & son in court on gun charges

A Claxton Bay mother and her son are scheduled to appear in the Couva magistrates court this afternoon charged with possession of a Glock pistol, a qunatity of ammunion and marijuana. The two were arrested at their Springvale, Claxton By home last night. Also charged with the same offence is the son's wife.

A 71-year-old bar owner from ArenaRoad in Freeport, along with his son, daughter-in-law and two teenage grandchildren, was arrested yesterday morning after police searched their premises and found a pistol and a quantity of ammunition.

Police acting on information searched the bar and found a pistol, along with a magazine, containing two rounds of .38mm ammunition. Two grammes of marijuana was also discovered.