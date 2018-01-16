Max’s ashes for Sando

Former President George Maxwell Richards.

YVONNE WEBB

San Fernando, the birthplace of TT’s fourth president George Maxwell Richards is not part of the official three-day State funeral which began yesterday, but the southern city will be his final resting place. “You all are getting the best part of him,” said daughter Maxine during a simple memorial held at City Hall on Sunday evening.

“His ashes will be scattered in San Fernando over the Gulf of Paria. So he will be with you for life...for eternity,” she told San Fernandians who gathered to say thank you to Max, as he was affectionately called.

“I just want to say thank you for the love and support to myself and my family. This would mean a lot to him,” she told those gathered, who knew and even grew up with her parents who are both from San Fernando. Among the well-wishers were former Education Minister Hazel Manning, widow of former prime minister Patrick Manning and the Richards’s life-long friend Dr Rupert Indar.

Mrs Manning recalled she and Patrick were neighbours with the Richards for ten years, “and in that time we became close enough so that Patrick was going across by Max every Thursday morning with his Cabinet box, as part of the system where the PM and President would meet before Cabinet, to discuss important matters.

“They took this seriously. Patrick was deliberate, intentional and did what he had to do. The President welcomed him and they sat and chatted on matters of the State. I want to thank him for being a people’s person, someone who loved the culture, someone who believed deeply in this nation and its people. He was a people-centred president.”

Dr Indar who shared a personal and professional relationship with both the President and his widow, Dr Jean Ramjohn-Richards, said he regretted that he could not do more for Max, who died of a heart attack. “They were two of the most gracious people I had the privilege of knowing,” Dr Indar said.

The memorial was organised by San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello to facilitate people who could not attend various ceremonies in Port of Spain yet who would want to come and say thank you to Max and record their names in the condolence book opened at City Hall.