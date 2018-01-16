Man ordered to pay $12,000 for sexual touching during Carnival

Penal resident Govind Seepersad has been ordered to pay $12,000 for the sexual touching of a woman.

Seepersad was ordered to pay the sum when he appeared in the San Fernando High Court today.

The incident happened on Carnival Tuesday in 2009, when the woman, who was accompanied by her boyfriend, was standing in front of Food Basket Supermarket on the SS Erin Road.

Seepersad is alleged to have passed her on her right side, pushed his hands between her legs and grabbed her genitals.

The woman told the court she did not know Seepersad. The place was well lit and there were several people around her when the incident happened.

The woman's boyfriend confronted Seepersad about his action, held him, then handed him over to a police officer who was nearby.