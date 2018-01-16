Khan: No Petrotrin equipment with A&V

Energy Minister Franklin Khan

Petrotrin is not aware that any of its facilities or equipment is located on the compound of A&V Oil and Gas company in San Francique Road, Penal, that is not in the Catskill field says Energy and Energy Industries Minister Franklin Khan.

Answering questions in the Senate yesterday on issues pertaining to A&V and Petrotrin, Khan said, “Unless there is evidence to suggest otherwise, no action is being contemplated.”

Asked about the circumstances that led to Petrotrin employee Vidya Deokiesingh being transferred from the position of hospitality officer to custody transfer officer, Khan said, it was done through due process according to the company’s collective agreement. He said it was based on Deokiesingh’s experience which included nine years in the oil transfer section, which was subsequently renamed the custody transfer department, prior to working in hospitality.

Asked about the process used for his transfer, Khan said, Petrotrin’s collective agreement has some of the more involved procedural guidelines for taking any single action.

“Even promotions and transfers go through a robust process that is jointly supervised by the union and the management.”

Khan said the process was observed and that was how Deokiesingh was found.

In terms of action Government intended to take to prevent members of the media being attacked as they were last year, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said the TT Police Service could assure the public that once unlawful activities were reported they would be thoroughly investigated and, where necessary, perpetrators would be dealt with according to the law.