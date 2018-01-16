Kaiso Showcase opens Friday
The south-based Kaiso Showkase opens its doors on Friday at Palm’s Club, San Fernando, with a cast of 25 artistes led by Ras Kommanda.
The cast will include veterans such as Protector and also youthful talent among the entertainers as well as former semi-finalists and Dimanche Gras qualifiers.
One of the tent’s consistent performer and a regular in the Calypso Monarch competition, Queen Victoria, will present her latest release Shattered Home which is expected to be a crowd pleaser.
Other veterans – Count Robin, Joseph Adams and Mr Mack bring their vintage style to audience.
Last year’s Dimanche Gras finalist Meguella Simon makes her debut at the tent, joining another Dimanche Gras finalist – Rondell Donawa and former calypso queen Joanne Foster. Last year’s semi-finalists –young Kerice Pascall and Ronaldo London are also part of the cast.
Nerukhi, known for his socially conscious and often philosophical messages is offering an uptempo calypso/ groovy soca titled Ah Need Ah Country Gyal this time around.
Others in the lineup are El Drago, King Harry, Nikko, Sasha Liz, Alicia Richards, Kaiso Nobby, Curlissa Charles, Ricky Gibson, Wayne P and Defprince.
Two of the tent’s most colourful and controversial artistes, Lady Gypsy and Impulse will round off the cast. Damion Melville is the tent’s master of ceremonies as the tent marks its 26th year in existence.