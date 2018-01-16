Jahmai remembered as a beacon of hope

YVONNE WEBB

Jahmai Donaldson, 26, one of two young men shot dead while cutting grass at his Pleasantville home last week, was yesterday remembered by one of his teachers as “a beacon of hope.”

At his funeral held at the San Fernando Methodist Church, St Benedict’s College teacher Allyson Henry, who taught him english literature and spanish, said his death has left the school in deep anguish and sorrow but his legacy of courage and change remains. “Jahmai remains an exemplar to Benedict’s past and present. At a time when so many young men are falling to crime, Jahmai remains a beacon of hope to all that we can change, that we can chose to do what is right, that in each of us lies the strength, the courage, the determination, the persistence to rise above our circumstances and turn our mistakes into miracles.”

Members of his family also remembered him as a thinker and a dreamer who was pursuing studies to become a social worker or a psychologist.

Donaldson’s life is immortalised in a book, Wishing for Wings, written by Newsday columnist Debbie Jacob, . It tells the saga of this young man who changed his life from a path of destruction to one of possibility.

Jacob who is credited with “saving his life” when he found himself as an inmate at YTC, left not a dry eye amongst the congregation, which spilled over in the corridors and in the church yard, as she eulogised Donaldson whom she said she loved as one of her own children.

She spoke of his story written in The Forgotten Boys of Trinidad which brought in thousands of dollars in grants, donations to continue the work and his inspiration to start a children’s library. Jacobs who taught him english language in which he received a Grade 1 at CSEC, shared snippets of his writings in which he declared his love for his family and shared the anger he felt. She said she encouraged him to read books in which he found an escape. She said he taught her how to accept people for who they are and not how society labels them.

“I wish for one more class with you,” she cried along with the rest of the congregation.

Pastor Duane Sam in his sermon attempted to comfort his grieving family. He said the manner in which Donaldson was taken has left a gaping hold in their hearts. He recalled that Donaldson, who was baptised in the same church as a child, continued to cut the grass in the churchyard and keep the premises clean. “Life is a very unpredictable affair,” he said, pointing out that the best laid plans could be shattered in a moment.

He called on the congregation to make their peace in the midst of the storm and to pray for the perpetrators so that they too can turn their lives around.