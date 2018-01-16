Fresh bail set for Machel, Kernal Roberts

Machel Montano

Bail was yesterday set for multiple road march winner Machel Montano, who, along with songwriter Kernal Roberts, is to face a retrial for allegedly assaulting patrons during a brawl at the Zen nightclub in 2007.

Montano was not in court, or the country, in December, when appellate court judges Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Mark Mohammed freed them of the assault charges and ordered the retrial in the public’s interest.

The judges yesterday set the new bail of $50,000 for each entertainer, with their mothers, Elizabeth Montano and Valerie Green, agreeing to supervise the two while they are out on bail.

In 2012, Montano and Roberts were convicted of assaulting several patrons during a brawl at the nightclub at the corner of Keate and Frederick Streets, Port of Spain, on April 26, 2007.

The magistrate's failure to provide her reasons for convicting the two led to the Appeal Court's dismissal of the charges.