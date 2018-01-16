Dillon: Govt not buying out CoP’s leave

Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon yesterday dismissed rumours that government was buying out the more than 27 months’ leave accrued by acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams.

Dillon said, “That matter is not engaging the government at this time, and no request has been made by the acting commissioner for any leave buyout at this time.” If Williams takes his leave it will take him to pre-retirement.

Williams, who has been acting as commissioner since the resignation of Dwayne Gibbs, was given a tenth extension last year. He applied for the post of Commissioner of Police and is reportedly number one among the candidates.

However, sources revealed yesterday that even if Williams is given the nod, a decision will have to be taken on his leave. Government has the option of buying out the leave or Williams could be selected and stay on the job for a short period before taking his leave.

According to well-placed sources, this is one of the major dilemmas facing the Police Service Commission (PSC) and is said to be the reason the PSC has not yet taken a decision on sending the order of merit list to President Anthony Carmona.

PSC sources said yesterday the process of selecting a commissioner and two deputies continues, but the commission is nowhere close to completing the assignment. The PSC gave a commitment last year through its chairman, Marie Therese Gomes, that the three would be in office by year’s end, but this did not materialise.

Contacted yesterday, the chairman said, “I cannot talk now,” and hung up the phone.

Several of those who were shortlisted for commissioner are eagerly awaiting information. It was speculated yesterday that apart from Williams, former National Security minister Gary Griffith and former deputy commissioner Glen Hackett were among those whose names are expected to be sent to President’s House.

Last year the PSC hired the recruitment firm KPMG to help select the top cops.