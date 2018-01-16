Claxton Bay man in court for murder

A Claxton Bay man appeared in court yesterday charged with the January 4, murder of Jeremiah Stephen.

The accused, Alex Allister Riserooks appeared before Senior Magistrate Siumongal Ramsaran in the Couva Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Ramsaran read the charge that on January 4, at Tambu Hill, Mt Pleasant Road, Springvale, Claxton Bay, Riserooks murdered Stephen.

Riserooks, 29, who is from Hilltop Drive, Mt Pleasant Road, Springvale, Claxton Bay, was also charged with possession of 31 rounds of .38 ammunition on January 5. He was also charged with marijuana possession.

All the charges were laid indictably and Riserooks was not called upon to plead.

He was represented by attorney Keisha Baptiste Trotman.

The murder charge was laid by PC Jason Bernard of the Region III Homicide Division. Riserooks will return to court on February 19.

Stephen, 23, who was also known as “G5,” was killed as he lay sleeping at his girlfriend’s home around 10.30 am on January 4.

His girlfriend had left the house to purchase something at a nearby parlor when the killing took place. Two days later, her home was shot at and torched in the wee hours of the morning.

No one has been arrested in relation to that crime.