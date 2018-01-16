Bandits rob, beat fireman

A senior fire officer remained at the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday after he was robbed and beaten by bandits at his home on Saturday night. The 54-year-old fireman, who works at San Fernando Fire Headquarters, had head and chest injuries.

According to a police report, at about 9.30 pm he was in his living room in Cocoyea Village near San Fernando when two masked men entered through a window at the back of the house.

They pushed the fireman to the ground and struck him repeatedly on the head with, what police described as, a blunt object, then ransacked several rooms.

The robbers escaped with some jewelry and an undisclosed sum of money.

PC Bicano of the Mon Repos Police Station is investigating.