Just In
Khan: No Petrotrin equipment with A&V Le Hunte: Too much water wasting Mark tells AG: ‘Get out’ Moses Senate seat mix-up 35 killed in 17 days
follow us
N Touch
Wednesday 17 January 2018
Crime and Court

Bandits rob, beat fireman

A senior fire officer remained at the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday after he was robbed and beaten by bandits at his home on Saturday night. The 54-year-old fireman, who works at San Fernando Fire Headquarters, had head and chest injuries.

According to a police report, at about 9.30 pm he was in his living room in Cocoyea Village near San Fernando when two masked men entered through a window at the back of the house.

They pushed the fireman to the ground and struck him repeatedly on the head with, what police described as, a blunt object, then ransacked several rooms.

The robbers escaped with some jewelry and an undisclosed sum of money.

PC Bicano of the Mon Repos Police Station is investigating.

Comments

Reply to this story

Crime and Court