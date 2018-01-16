Amcham happy about Procurement Board

The American Chamber of Commerce of TT (AMCHAM TT) welcomed last Friday’s appointment of the Procurement Regulator and the Public Procurement Board by President Anthony Carmona. In a statement, AMCHAM TT said this is a step in the right direction because it is necessary to create a more competitive process in public-sector purchasing and acheiveing the best value for taxpayers’ money.

AMCHAM TT believed this is more critical now as Government continues to deal with the challenging economic conditions. “As a nation we need to remain being diligent in working towards achieving accountability and transparency in public office,” AMCHAM TT said.

The group reminded the public that it was an avid champion of the operationalisation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Property Act as part of the Private Sector Civil Society Group. Now that the board has been appointed, AMCHAM TT urged Government to ensure that it is “appropriately resourced so that it may effectively execute its critical mandate.”