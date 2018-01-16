$76.2 million owed for school security

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

Education Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday said a sum of $76.2 million is owed to seven security firms for the provision of security services at schools throughout Trinidad. Speaking in the Senate, Garcia explained that of this sum, $52 million has been processed and payment of $33 million has been made to date. Garcia explained that the Tobago House of Assembly deals with the provision of security services for schools in Tobago.

In response to a question from Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika, Garcia said he had no information to support Obika’s claims about a school in Point Fortin not having security since last month.

Later in the sitting, in response to another question from Obika, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte said the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) encourages customers to come in as early as possible and settle any outstanding debts. Le Hunte said WASA has adequate mechanisms through which it advises customers to come in and make payments. He explained the law does not specify a level of indebtedness which would result in the property of a delinquent customer being advertised for sale.

Le Hunte also said WASA has $600 million owed to it and only the Regulated Industries Commission can determine whether or not there is an increase in water rates.