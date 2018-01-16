31st Milo Primary School Games March 6

GEORGE BAPTISTE

The 31st edition of the Milo Primary School Games will be contested at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on March 6.

These games were inaugurated in 1987 with just 13 schools participating.

Burt this has now swelled to 23 with the International School of Port of Spain joining Dunross, Bryn Mawr and West Port of Spain Seventh Day Adventist as the private schools in the fray.

According to games organiser Kelvin Nancoo, the Milo Primary School Games will be launched on March 2 with the Milo Sports Quiz.

Carenage Girls will be defending their West A Zone title but will be strongly challenged by Maraval RC the alma mater of former world 400 metres hurdles champion Jehue Gordon and the world’s fastest 13-year-old Shaniqua Bascombe.

Also in the mix in the girls category will be Cocorite Government. Boys champions Carenage Boys Government will be coming strong again, headed by Lance Mottley.

Perennial West Zone B champions Diamond Vale Government will receive a serious challenge from Diego Martin Government this year

But also challenging strongly will be Diego Martin Boys RC, Petit Valley Boys RC, ant the Petit Valley Girls RC. New Archbishop of Port of Spain Charles Jason Gordon, Education Minister Anthony Garcia, Sports Minister Darryl Smith and Minister of State in the Education Ministry Lovell Francis.are among the invited guests.