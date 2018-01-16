12 illegal Venezuelans detained

Twelve Venezuelan men, who are believed to have been brought into the country illegally were detained on Sunday afternoon after they were found in a garage which they were contracted to clean by a businessman.

According to reports, members of the Eastern Division CID, led by Insp Ken Lutchman and including Sgt Maraj, PCs Sankar, Gadar, Kheerai, Williams and others, were at Quash Trace, Sangre Grande at about 2 pm when they saw the men, aged 21 to 44, in the garage.

Police asked them if they had any documents but they said they did not understand English.

The owner of the garage told police he had a letter from the Ministry of Health advising him to clean his garage for alleged health infractions and hired the Venezuelans through a man he knew.

Immigration officer Lutchman Rampersad went to the garage and interviewed the men. Eleven claimed they had lost their passports and one said he could produce his, but needed time to remember where he kept it for safekeeping.

The men were taken to the Sangre Grande police station.