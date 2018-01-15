Just In
Rowlee Mudda Count makes it to Chutney Soca finals Two shot, one dead in south Home for the homeless opens in San Fernando 14,178 overstay visit to TT Shift system for Princes Town East students
follow us
N Touch
Monday 15 January 2018
Local

Woman knocked down in Diego Martin

A 59-year-old woman is warded in a serious condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital after she was hit by a car while attempting to cross the Diego Martin Highway, in the vicinity of the Crystal Stream traffic lights on Saturday night.

According to police, at about 11.30 pm, Rosalind Gloston was attempting to cross the highway when she was struck by a Nissan Sunny motor vehicle.

She was thrown several feet into the air.

The police and emergency health services were notified and the injured woman was rushed for medical treatment.

Up to late yesterday she was said to be in a serious but stable condition. The vehicle was said to have been driven by a man from Esmeralda Drive, Diamond Vale.

He told police he was driving in a northerly direction when the woman ran across the roadway.

He said he attempted to avoid hitting her. The driver is assisting police with their investigations.

Comments

Reply to this story

Local