Woman knocked down in Diego Martin

A 59-year-old woman is warded in a serious condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital after she was hit by a car while attempting to cross the Diego Martin Highway, in the vicinity of the Crystal Stream traffic lights on Saturday night.

According to police, at about 11.30 pm, Rosalind Gloston was attempting to cross the highway when she was struck by a Nissan Sunny motor vehicle.

She was thrown several feet into the air.

The police and emergency health services were notified and the injured woman was rushed for medical treatment.

Up to late yesterday she was said to be in a serious but stable condition. The vehicle was said to have been driven by a man from Esmeralda Drive, Diamond Vale.

He told police he was driving in a northerly direction when the woman ran across the roadway.

He said he attempted to avoid hitting her. The driver is assisting police with their investigations.