Voice enters Calypso Monarch

GARY CARDINEZ

Two-time Soca Monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis has thrown his hat into the Calypso Monarch and Road March arena.

St Louis last week registered with the Trinibago Unified Calypsonian Organisation (TUCO) for both competitions.

Some calypsonians felt he should stay in the Soca genre, while others felt it was a great move.

Weighing in, TUCO’s president Lutalo Masimba said, “I feel very good about the move. The Calypso Monarch Competition has always been open to everybody. We have been having complaints from the people that there are no party songs in the competition. The voice of the people is clearly being heard as people are the main stakeholders in Carnival.”

“This has happened before be it Superblue, Benjai or Ronnie McIntosh. We at TUCO look forward to all artiste performing in the competition,” Masimba said.