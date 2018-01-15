UTT crush UWI in Courts Netball

UTT’s Anastascia Wilson, right, receives a pass over the head of UTT’s Sanya Jarvis, left, in a Courts All Sectors Netball League game at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Arena, Saturday.

UTT destroyed their tertiary rivals UWI 42-23 on Saturday as action continued in the Premiership division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Arena. UTT, who led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, kept extending their lead throughout the match, as UWI found it difficult to contain their opponents.

Goal attack Aquila Blugh led the scoring with 23 goals from 34 attempts, while Anastascia Wilson had an efficient 14 goals from 17 attempts, and Kernesha George had five goals from 10 shots.

UWI’s Nicola Solomon tried her best with 12 goals from 19 attempts, while Zakiya McKenna had nine goals, and Daystar Swift had two.

In the other Premiership match, Fire held off Police Youth Club 42-32 after Fire broke the game open in the third quarter.

A tight first quarter saw Fire lead 11-9 and then 19-16 at the half. But Fire came out blazing in the third period, scoring 13 goals while limiting Police to just six. An even final quarter saw Fire grab an impressive victory.

Jameela Mc Carthy was Fire’s top performer with an astonishing 32 goals from 48 attempts, while Simone Morgan had 10 goals. For Police, Joelisa Cooper (16 off 23), Afiya Vincent (14 off 19) and Tiana Dillon (two off six) were the scorers.

In the Championship division, Bermudez defeated Defence Force 34-23 courtesy a team-high 27 goals from Makeda de Freitas. Also, UTC rallied from 3-12 down in the first quarter to edge Fire 35-32 in an exciting encounter.

Dionne James (22 goals) and Avi-Ann Archie (10 goals) orchestrated the comeback for UTC as Fire’s Camiesha Leslie scored 26 goals in a losing effort. Jabloteh got past TSTT 35-24 in the last Championship fixture courtesy the La Toya Thomas (31 off 41) show.