Two shot, one dead in south

SHOT: Nicholas Gajadhar, 27

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life at the San Fernando General Hospital following two separate shootings in south Trinidad on Saturday night.

Dead is Andre Sydney, 24, of Pond Street, La Romaine. Nicholas Gajadhar, 27, of Ste Madeleine, was yesterday in critical condition at the hospital. According to a police report, Sydney’s body was found, at about 11 pm, along the roadside at Gowers Well Road, Fyzabad. He was shot in the chest. At his home, the doors to the house were locked but neighbours said his killing was shocking to them.

In the second shooting incident, police said Gajadhar was standing outside the Mon Repos Housing Development Corporation building complex a stone’s throw away from the Mon Repos Police Station, when he was shot in the head and chest.

The shooter was said to be wearing camouflage clothing. The assailant ran away. Gajadhar, a father of two, was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.