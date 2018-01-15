Shift system for Princes Town East students

Forms Four and Five students of the Princes Town East Secondary School will be placed on a shift system as four classrooms have been made available to them at the Princes Town West Secondary School.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai yesterday told Newsday the students will be on a shift system until the problem with the aircondition is sorted out.

“The Form Five students would attend school for three days and Form Four students will attend school for two days. Only the Forms Five students will be out today.”

“The other forms - Forms One to Three - at the Princes Town East Secondary School should be back out to school by next week. Some work will be done this week by EFCL in respect to fans will be installed where they partitioned off to allow classes to begin hopefully by next week which will be the third week of the school term,” he said.

Doodhai said while all the work was being done, the ministry has taken a decision to condemn the existing air condition system at the school and install new units.

He said it is hoped by the end of the term the work will be completed and school can be re-opened for the third term in April to some state of normalcy.