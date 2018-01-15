Severed hand washes ashore at Matura

Swimmers at Matura beach panicked on Sunday afternoon when they saw a severed human right hand in the water shortly after 4.30 pm.

The terrified swimmers called Matura police who, led by Cpl Kent, went to the beach and retrieved the hand.

The Crime Scene Unit was contacted and the hand was taken to the forensic science centre after it was viewed by a district medical officer.

Eastern Division police are calling on members of the public who may have information about the hand to contact them.