Roget has ‘absolutely no respect’ for PM

File photo.

Saying he has absolutely no respect for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, president general of the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget this morning accused the ruling PNM administration of repeatedly failing the country.

Referring to Cabinet members as a band of misfits, Roget told workers of state-owned Petrotrin that things are going to get nastier before they get good.

"They want to come and drive the final nails in the coffin of Petrotrin. Not over our dead bodies must we allow that to happen. If we have to take away the jobs from those who want to take over my job, I do not care. I am coming for you, accompanied by the thousands of Petrotrin workers who today are on the chopping block," Roget said.