Military escort for body of former president Max Richards

Members of the TT Defence Force escort the casket of former president Professor George Maxwell Richards up Abercromby Street. The body of the late president will lie in state today at the Parliament, with public viewing from 11:00 am to 5:45 pm. Photo: Sasha Harrinanan

At 8.30 am today, members of the TT Defence Force (TTDF) began escorting the casket of former President Professor George Maxwell Richards through the streets of downtown Port of Spain, en route to Parliament, Wrightson Road.

A handful of people who were on Abercromby Street at the start of the procession were seen taking photos and videos on their cell phones of Richards' casket – draped in the national flag and placed on a black carriage – and of the many men and women of the Defence Force in their dress whites.

The procession began with the slow-paced "thump, thump" sounds of a single drum being played by a member of the military band. Then the entire band joined in, playing a solemn tune as they marched in front of the late president's casket up Abercromby Street.

The body of the late president is lying in state at Parliament for public viewing today from 11 am to 5.45 pm.