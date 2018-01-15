KILLED FOR A LIGHT

Just In
Monday 15 January 2018
File photo Photo: Ansel Jebodh

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

A Cumana Village, Toco fisherman is the nation's 30th murder victim. David Callendar was shot and killed by an associate during an argument which started over a boat light. His killer is now in police custody assisting with investigations.

"He was killed for stupidness," said his father today at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James. "He just wanted to live his life in peace with his wife and children."

Callendar's father, who did not wish to be named, explained that Callender's killer went to his home demanding a light, and moments later a scuffle broke out which turned fatal.

