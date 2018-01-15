Hit-and-run victim thankful to be alive

Stephon Nanan with his wife Seema who was discharged from hospital yesterday after surviving a hit and run accident.

Twenty-year-old Seema Kelly Ramkissoon, the young woman who was struck by a car which never stopped on Friday evening in San Francique, Penal, has been discharged from hospital.

Ramkisssoon whose left hand is now in a sling, told Newsday she was thankful to be alive but could not understand how someone could strike a human with a car and never stop to help.

“It hurts me a lot and I keep asking myself this question. Why did this man just knock me down and continue driving? I could have died and he did not even care, he just drove off as if I was an animal on the road,” an emotional Ramkisssoon said. She was discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday shortly after 1 pm. She and her husband Stephon Nanan were on their way to a supermarket at San Francique Road in Penal on Thursday night when the incident occurred.

Ramkissoon and Nanan were crossing the street when she was struck by the speeding car. She landed in a drain a short distance away. Nanan escaped unharmed. The driver of the vehicle, a burgundy-coloured Nissan Almera, did not stop but accelerated as it drove off.

Still grimacing in pain, Ramkissoon said her life would never be the same. “I keep getting these flashbacks of what happened and it is scary.

I am really scared, I cannot even sleep at nights. I keep seeing myself walking at my husband’s side then in some seconds I was gone.” Her shoulder is broken and there are bruises all over her body. That evening, Ramkissoon and her husband were going to the grocery for ice cream. “I remember looking left and right before I crossed the road and it was clear, then out of nowhere I saw this car speeding towards us. I tried to run out of the way but it was too late.”