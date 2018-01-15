Former senator humbled by appointment

Youth advocate Nikoli Edwards says he is humbled by his appointment to the Procurement Board.

Ten members received their instruments of appointment, in line with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act 2015, last week.

Edwards said he viewed his appointment as a “sign of faith” in the ability of the youth to be important partners in national development.

“It also stands as testimony to the objectivity, independence and patriotism which I continue to demonstrate while in public life,” he said.

“The Procurement Board, as I interpret it, is tasked with the direct responsibility of ensuring that proper procurement is practised within the public service and therefore has an important role in stamping out corrupt practices and the imprudent management of public funds,” he said.

Edwards has long been an advocate for youth to be placed on state boards for succession planning and to be adequately represented.

“I resolve to use this experience to demonstrate the positive impacts that young people have when we are encouraged and recognised for our important role in nation building,” he said.

He also encouraged other young people to get involved in nation building. Edwards is a former temporary Independent senator.