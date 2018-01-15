First Class entertainment…in Gateway fete

Dil-E-Nadan had feters on the go with its delivery of soca and chutney soca selection at the second annual Gateway all-inclusive at the South Terminal, Piarco International Airport, Piarco, on Friday.

From their opening theme into frontline singer Raymond Ramnarine’s Born Fuh This on the Folklore Riddim, the band had feters jumping.

Den Nation continued with Fast Wine, Rock n Come and Party Animal before another lead singer Derrick Seales in jest, sang to this reporter Give It To Ya much to the delight of the crowd front stage.

Ramnarine continued with chutney numbers Ramsingh, Balkisoon, Marriding and Doh Blame Me, after which they gave the crowd Full Xtreme, Pop ah bottle and Like a Boss.

The band then got couples dancing to Talk, Bound to Dance and Meh Lover, which proved a most delightful session indeed, after which Renuka Mahabr did justice to Leave me alone, before Ramnarine gave an expert delivery of Splinters.

Den Nation, also featuring Stephen Marcelle, completed their session with It’s Carnival, Bashment to Carnival, Lara, Party Start, Sweet Fuh Days, Party Lit and Showtime.

Kes the Band next took the stage and the opening salvo by lead singer Kees Dieffenthaller, Hello took the crowd to another level. It was a brilliant performance of his 2018 hit song. He continued to deliver several of his past hits which the crowd lapped up before making way for outstanding performances by Patrice Roberts who left the crowd dubbing her song Sweet for Days, Road March, and Shal Marshall with his monster hit Splinters.

After other performances by upcoming soca artistes and a minor altercation in the crowd due to a stolen wine, D All Starz, featuring frontline singers Dexter Blaxx Stewart, Ricardo Drue, Teddyson John and Tanzania “Tizzy” Sebastian, continued the fete’s high quality entertainment, opening with Hulk, Leggo, Vagabond, followed by Nah Get Away, Professional, Waddap, Pumping Iron, Ten, Ranking Ting and New Day, before delivering Good Morning, Allez, Come In, Iron, L.O.D. Place in Life, Body Language, Haze and Give It To Ya. The band also delivered Catching Feelings, Hello, Break Up Song and Mile High, before guest performances by reigning Soca Monarch Aaron Voice St. Louis, who showed why his Year For Love can see him crowned Calypso Monarch, and Barbadian Marzville. D All Starz completed their session with Tanty, Rum Again, ID, BET, Pop Down, Leh Go and Hulk.

During all the live entertainment patrons at times ventured into the food station area to sample dishes from around the world. The German platter served by Chef Sheraz Gourmet Services out of Tunapuna, was most appetising.