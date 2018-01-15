Ferry sailing rescheduled

Changes in the sailing schedule of the Tobago ferry for today and tomorrow have become necessary owing to traffic restrictions in Port of Spain to accommodate the state funeral of former President George Maxwell Richards.

The ferry will depart Port of Spain today at 3 pm instead of 2 pm and will depart tomorrow at 3 pm instead of 12 noon.

The vessel will depart Scarborough at 6.30 am as usual.

The cargo vessel, the MV Cabo Star, will maintain its daily schedule from Port of Spain at 2 pm and from Tobago at 11 pm. The board and management of the Port Authority and the TT Inter-island Transportation Company Ltd thanked the travelling public for understanding the situation.