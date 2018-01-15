CAL transports nearly a million across air bridge in 2017
Caribbean Airlines transported 962,459 passengers across the TT air bridge for 2017, and offered 1,122,790 seats, the company said in a release Monday.
The airline operated 14,878 flights and ran on-time (within 15 minutes) 73 percent of the time.
The airline said it met and exceeded demand expectations during the Christmas, Carnival, Easter, Jazz Festival and other holiday weekends.
For January 2-10, 2018, the airline has already operated 349 flights and transported nearly 22,500 passengers. The air bridge has been under some pressure to meet demand lately as it has had to supplement the sea bridge while the government looks for a new vessel to support the TT Express.