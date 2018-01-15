Just In
Roget has 'absolutely no respect' for PM San Fernando shop owner killed Moonilal: Max saved my marriage CAL transports nearly a million across air bridge in 2017 KILLED FOR A LIGHT
follow us
N Touch
Monday 15 January 2018
News

CAL transports nearly a million across air bridge in 2017

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight. PHOTO COURTESY WORLDAIRLINENEWS.COM

Caribbean Airlines transported 962,459 passengers across the TT air bridge for 2017, and offered 1,122,790 seats, the company said in a release Monday.

The airline operated 14,878 flights and ran on-time (within 15 minutes) 73 percent of the time.

The airline said it met and exceeded demand expectations during the Christmas, Carnival, Easter, Jazz Festival and other holiday weekends.

For January 2-10, 2018, the airline has already operated 349 flights and transported nearly 22,500 passengers. The air bridge has been under some pressure to meet demand lately as it has had to supplement the sea bridge while the government looks for a new vessel to support the TT Express.

Comments

Reply to this story

News