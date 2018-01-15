Bunji, Shenseea team up to help children’s hospital

Campari Caribbean brand influencers, Bunji Garlin and Shenseea.

Bunji Garlin and dancehall sensation Shenseea were among several artistes who participated in the recent staging of the philanthropic Shaggy and Friends Benefit Concert in Kingston, Jamaica.

The artistes who are both Campari Caribbean’s brand influencers performed in aid of the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Jamaica.

Speaking of his commitment to helping the facility Garlin said in a media release, “We owe it to the future of our region to ensure that the facility is fully able to accommodate them and provide the best care. It’s about coming together for a good cause and I could not have missed this opportunity.”

Shenseea shared similar sentiments: “As an artiste, but mother first, corporate social responsibility of this kind is very important to me. I can relate to all wanting to ensure that this facility gets the help it deserves, as it helps those whenever in need.”

About their partnership with Campari Caribbean the artistes said it’s much more than music and entertainment and they will continue to use their platforms to influence positive change across the region.

“When you talk about Campari, you have to think about its current tag line, come together, and that’s what it’s about for me, one Caribbean, one people,” Garlin said.

The concert, put on by the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation, sought to raise US$1 million for the hospital. Since 2009 the concert has assisted the foundation to donate more than US$1.5 million in equipment and services.