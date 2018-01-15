Bishop’s cocktails, denim and diamonds sparkle

The hyped crowd at Bishop's Fete in Maraval on Saturday.

KRISTI-MARIE MADRAY

The Old Hilarian’s Association had their annual all-inclusive fete this Saturday. The fete, usually held at the school grounds, changed the scene by moving to Estate 101 in Maraval.

The estate was decorated with a simple elegance. Upon entering, the Tunapuna Engine Room Brass Band welcomed patrons as they proceeded to the dining area. Close to the entrance, patrons were greeted with cocktails. Food and drink tents lined the sides of the cocktail area.

While the theme of the all-inclusive event was “Cocktails, Denim and Diamonds”, not many were clad in denim. However, some females made fashionable statements, by wearing different printed rompers, brightly coloured skirts and tops.

As the night continued, Brass to D’ World started off the performances. Preedy then came on stage singing his newest soca song, Wining School, which caused the crowd to scream. The star-studded soca line-up continued with Patrice Roberts performing afterward. In the middle of her performance she brought on Ricardo Drue, who declared her as his Road March Queen.

Roberts held the crowd’s attention for her entire performance and was followed by Turner performing his 2018 offering Holding On, and his 2017 soca hit, She Bad. Marzville continued the crowd’s enjoyment, as he performed his 2018 soca hit, Give It To You, and his previous hit Tock Tick. He also serenading a few ladies at the front of the stage with Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On, and a mix of older soca offerings.

The hyped vibe continued when Shal Marshall came on stage. He drove the crowd wild with his new soca, Splinters.

Two-time Soca Monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis came on stage created quite a stir with his 2018 Year for Love and Far From Finished, Cheers to Life, and Full of Vibe. He also announced his entry into the Calypso Monarch competition.

Alison Hinds continued the entertainment with her hit songs, Faluma and Roll It Gal.

Iwer George received the loudest screams with his 2018 hit, Savannah. He also performed Take a Bathe, where he threw water on the crowd, followed by Come to Meh, and Water.

An encore of Savannah was demanded of him by the energised crowd.

The performances ended with 5 Star Akil performing To Meh Heart, and Dil-E-Nadan with Raymond Ramnarine performing for the last hour of the fete.