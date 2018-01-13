The Saints celebrate you

A section of the FWTS Crowd in 2017

The Organising Committee of Fete With The Saints (FWTS) is promising another high-quality event as they say thanks to patrons for their support over the past 15 years.

Celebrate You is the theme of the fund-raising event being produced by the St Mary’s College Past Students’ Union.

Organisers boast of being able “to feed patrons to the end of the fete” and this year they have enlisted top caterers for the task. Among them, Berment Caterers, Boomerang Caterers, Chaud Restaurant, Rasam’s, More Vino, JM’s Grill, Shipwreck and Chef’s Palate. Other accomplished chefs will also provide a wide array of gourmet dishes; horse meat; geera pork; Kanhai’s Roti (cooked on spot) and a vegetarian station, and as well, healthy dishes for the vegans.

Entertainment will again come from Machel Montano with his full band and Kes the Band, while DJs Private Ryan and Nuphoric will keep the tempo going throughout the fete. Nailah Blackman will make her debut as a solo act, Road March champions Ultimate Rejects will return, and other popular soca artistes are expected to perform.

The drinks menu includes a champagne station, a Proseco station and a wine bar, two fully stocked bars with premium drinks, a cocktail bar and separate booths for scotch whisky and vodka drinkers, and health juices. Female patrons will have three beauty zones options for make-up and hair-styling.

When the action winds down, fetters can repair to the Recharge Village for breakfast-type food.

For more info and tickets: 624-8468.