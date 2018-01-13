Subway Boom Burnout free to the public

Participants at the Subway Boom Burnout.

The Annual Subway Boom Burnout got underway on Tuesday at the Eddie Hart Ground in Tacarigua, and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 pm until February 8.

The activity is free to the public and is hosted by Boom Champions 94.1FM and title sponsor Subway.

The organisers are encouraging people who are preparing for Carnival, starting a New Year resolution or continuing their fitness regimen, to attend the hour-long session led by Brent Elder of Brent Elder Fitness and Therapy. Elder is an international master fitness trainer and sports therapist with more than 20 years experience. He has mentored and trained several individuals, teams and organisations. This year will be Subway’s fourth year as title sponsor of the event.