Samad protests outside US Embassy

Activist Ishmael Samad protest against US President Donald Trump outside the US Embassy in Port of Spain.

Locals activist Ishmael Samad has slammed US President Donald Trump as racist and called for him to be impeached following his comments in which he described Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as s***hole countries. “Of course he is racist. And besides being racist his contempt for third world people is coming out,” Samad said.

He held a one-day, one-man placard protest outside the US Embassy in Port of Spain with a sign that stated: “You are a disgrace to the Office of the President of the United States.”

Trump has been facing a fire-storm of international criticism for his derogatory comments which were reportedly made during a recent meeting on immigration. He has denied using derogatory words but US senators who were at the meeting reported that Trump had used the phrase.

Speaking to Sunday Newsday, Samad said his protest was sparked by this comment. He said America is very great country but Trump has tarnished its image and brought disrepute to the presidency. “A great insult to third world countries and third world people.” He said that he is a Trini but America has done a lot of good for the world and he has some good American friends.

“What really angers me is the damage he is doing to the American image around the world. America is a very great country and he does not deserve to be its president.”

He believes Trump deliberately made this statement to appeal to his constituency which Samad feels is in the minority. Samad also criticised Trump for his “grab them by the p***y” comment which was revealed during the presidential campaign. Samad said while America which had made mistakes it has done tremendous good. He called on Americans to impeach and remove Trump from office.

Samad previously made headlines in 2010 for damaging the gate of then Urban Development Corporation Chairman Calder Hart with a sledgehammer and in 2012 for attempting a citizen’s arrest of activist Wayne Kublalsingh when the latter was engaged in a hunger strike.