Richards condolence book from Monday

AT HALF MAST: The national flag flown at half mast last week at the Treasury Building in Port of Spain and all other public buildings as the country mourns the passing of former president George Maxwell Richards.

The Government will open a book of condolence for former president, the late Prof George Maxwell Richards at the Parliament on Monday where it can be signed from 11 am to 5.54 pm. From Tuesday to Friday it can be signed from 8 am to 6 pm.

Another book of condolence will be opened at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on the days of Tuesday (10 am to 5.45 pm), Thursday (10 am to 6 pm) and Friday (10 am to 6 pm).

The condolence book will not be available for signature at NAPA on Wednesday. A condolence book will open at the Assembly Chamber, Tobago House of Assembly and at all the regional corporations in Trinidad from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm. The body of the late President will lie in State on Monday at Parliament, with public viewing from 11.00 am to 5.45 pm.

On Tuesday, the body will be escorted through the St Augustine Campus of The University of the West Indies from 7.45 am en route to NAPA where it will lie in State from 10.00 am to 5.45 pm. The funeral is on Wednesday at 10 am at NAPA. Attendance is by invitation only. A limited number of invitations will be distributed to the public on a first come, first serve basis at NAPA Box Office on Tuesday, at a time to be disclosed. The viewing and funeral will be closed casket. Prof Richards was the fourth President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, from 2003 to 2013. He died on Monday, January 8 after suffering a heart attack.