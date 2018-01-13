NGO to reach out to former mayor

A stirring plea by former Chaguanas mayor Natasha Navas for a job in the real estate industry is being considered by the International Women Resource Network led by Sandrine Rattan.

Rattan contacted Newsday yesterday after the publication of an article in which Navas declared she is ready to return to work and is interested in seeking a job in real estate.

The mother of three who sought refuge in a Hindu Temple in Cunupia late last year, after complaining of stress, is now recuperating in an apartment in Chaguanas surrounded by relatives who have been giving her the necessary support.

Navas said she is ready to restart her life and wanted the public to allow her the opportunity to serve this country once again.

Yesterday Rattan said she was taken aback when she learnt about Navas’ plight but said “having read the article we wanted to reach out to her before, but we were busy with other critical cases, and now that we have read about her and she is a bit stable and have expressed interest in seeking employment in the real estate industry, we will assist her. We will also see what other support we can offer to her.”

Rattan said what touched her about Navas was “I felt she was alone and needed more support than what was put out there in the public domain.

“We are willing to intervene to see how we can support starting with a job in the real estate industry and we will make the connection and see how this could happen. We want to talk to her first to decide what are her initial needs and we will connect her with a counsellor in the first instance.”