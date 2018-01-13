Le Hunte: Bottled WASA water idea premature

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte. PHOTO BY SHANE SUPERVILLE.

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte said yesterday the concept of WASA’s bottling water for sale is not a new idea. In a press release issued yesterday, he said: “At the moment there is no definitive position on this venture by the utility.”

He admitted that in all his conversations and interactions with the board and management of WASA, he has implored the utility to continue to explore options for increasing its revenue flows, including, but not limited to, engaging in an aggressive collection drive of some of the debt owed to it.

“As a consequence, all options to increase revenues are being considered at the level of WASA’s management and board.

The concept of ‘bottled water for all’ is therefore premature.”