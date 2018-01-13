Lawyer cop sues CoP

A police officer who qualified as an attorney and is serving in the Police Service’s legal unit in San Fernando, has been granted leave to sue the Commissioner of Police because he was bypassed for promotion. PC Phillip Ramdath is alleging he was the victim of unfair treatment.

Ramdath, who has 15 years’ service, said because of his qualifications he was entitled to an exemption in the police promotion examination. He said he graduated with a bachelor of laws degree in 2007 and completed his Legal Education Certificate at the Hugh Wooding Law School in 2010.

In his lawsuit, Ramdath said other police officers with legal qualifications were given the benefit of an exemption and were awarded the full maximum marks in the promotion examination. He said he was a victim of discrimination because he did not receive the same treatment.

Justice Ricky Rahim granted him leave to pursue his challenge against the commissioner. Ramdath is represented by attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, and Chelsea Stewart, instructed by Jayanti Lutchmedial. The State was represented by Brenston Francois and Ryanka Ragbir.