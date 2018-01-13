Fire too hot for UWI in All Sectors Netball

Fire proved too hot for UWI in their Alternative Division match in the Courts All Sectors Netball League.

The Fire women beat their opponents 34-22 at the Maloney Indoor Arena on Tuesday.

Goal-shoot Chelsea Delecia scored 27 goals while goal-attack Kelly-Ann Alexander netted five and Chrisarlene Murrell got two for the winners who led all the way.

Micaela Springle netted nine goals, Shuntelle Morris had six, Sharon Hackett scored five and Antoinette Gaskin added two for the student athletes.

In the other game, USC topped Jabloteh 26-20 after the teams were tied 5-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Carla Victor led the winners with 19 goals while goal-attack Michelle Williams had seven for the winning team while Shian Beharry scored 14, and Chantal Francis and Daniella Perouse netted three goals each for Jabloteh.