Dwight Yorke Stadium repairs to begin soon

Tobago athletes and sporting organisations have been assured that the 2018 Tobago track and field season will continue at various locations across the sister isle, while the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs undertakes rehabilitation of the Dwight Yorke stadium in Bacolet. Initial works will include the removal of the roof, sheeting and treating of the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) violations.

The total repair works to the stadium will take an estimated six months for completion. During this period, the Dwight Yorke Stadium will be out of commission.

In the interim, the Tobago Athletic Committee has identified three alternative grounds for track and field training and events for the 2018 season: they are Speyside Recreation Ground, Shaw Park Recreation Ground and Canaan/Bon Accord Recreation Ground.

The Division of Sport and Youth Affairs said it is committed to the preparation of these spaces for use by January 25, as requested by the Primary School Track and Field Committee.

Anyone seeking information on the availability of Tobago’s various sporting venues, or for bookings, can call the Department of Sport at 660-7025.