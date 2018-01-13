Just In
Saturday 13 January 2018
Features

Digi Burn begins on Monday

Fitness lover enjoy their workout at the Digicel Carnival Burn last year.

The annual Digi Burn Carnival fitness session begins on Monday at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

#WepumpinwithDigicel runs from 5 to 6 pm and fitness enthusiasts will get the chance to burn calories, tone some muscles and sweat with the instructors from Alfonso Sport and Fitness. Participants can expect rigorous routines and fun challenges as they pump to music from DJ Dwayne.

A new health and wellness feature will include testing for diabetes, cholesterol and HIV/Aids along with other health-related information.

For those who cannot make it to Monday’s workout the sessions continue on January 22 and 29 from 5 pm.

