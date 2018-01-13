‘Diamond Cut’ murdered in San Juan

Police at the scene yesterday where Leonard De La Rosa was gunned down in San Juan.

The body of 40-year-old Leonard De La Rosa, aka ‘Diamond Cut’, was found yesterday at the Rim Repair Centre on Aranguez Main Road, San Juan.

According to the police, at about 10.30 am, they received a call that a body was lying in a pool of blood at the shop. When officers visited the scene, they found the body with one gunshot wound to the chest.

District Medical Officer Dr Emmanuel visited the scene and pronounced De La Rosa dead but could not immediately identify the time of death. A postmortem is expected to take place on Monday. The owner of the property, Indar Ramkissoon, told Sunday Newsday he noticed De La Rosa a few months ago as he slept on the sidewalks in front of the Aranguez Hindu Primary School, the Aranguez Sports Club, and by the Samaan tree on Coronation St.

He said De La Rosa, a street dweller, was allowed to stay at the shop in return for doing odd jobs for the business. He also did small jobs for people in the neighbourhood, and was always polite. The scene was visited by ACP Radcliff Boxhill, Snr Supt Sagramsingh; Insp Baird; Insp Maraj and Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region II) detectives. Detective Ramdial is leading investigations.