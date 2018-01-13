Cuffie granted leave for January

Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie.

Public Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie has been granted leave from sittings of the House of Representatives for this month. Speaker of the House, Bridgid Annisette-George made this announcement at the start of sitting on Friday, which was the first for the year. Cuffie, who is also La Horquetta/Talparo MP, was admitted to the St Clair Medical Centre in September after suffering a stroke. He is recuperating at a hospital in Washington DC.

Several other MPs were granted leave from Friday’s sitting of the House. Later in the sitting, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the ministry has a process to address urgent road repairs, “which does not include protest action.” Referring to a protest in New Grant last week, Sinanan said the ministry understands the hardships experienced by people as a result of poor road conditions.

However, he said badly needed resources are sometimes used to clean up areas affected by protests before work can start in these areas. Sinanan reiterated that the ministry does not encourage or start protests in any area. Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said an audit into Pan Trinbago has been completed.

She said the report is being considered by the ministry and other relevant ministries. Gadsby-Dolly said if there is any portion of the audit which can be made public, it will be done.