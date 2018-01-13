Carmona: Let them vote at 16

Youngsters should be allowed to vote at 16, urged president Anthony Carmona as he addressed the swearing-in ceremony for the new Procurement Board whose members include youth advocate Nikoli Edwards.

Carmona hailed the decision to let 16 year olds vote in Scotland’s recent referendum on whether that country should stay in the United Kingdom or secede. “Young people are about vision. Children are far more deeply engaged in critical thinking than many adults. I hope one day we will take the lead in the region and allow 16 year olds to vote,” Carmona said.

However, on the other side of the coin, Carmona lamented the neglect that many youngsters endure include parentlessness. He recalled asking a child about his father only to be told, “I have no daddy.” Carmona related, “Many children hug me up and say, ‘I want you to be my daddy.’ It speaks of a degeneration in parenthood. The solution begins in the homes and classrooms. If you have a loving parent, you’ll have a loving child.” Earlier, he said the board’s role would contribute to the population’s ultimate happiness remarking, “Shouldn’t there be a greater oversight in TT with regard to how happy people are?” Hailing the social work of board member Nadine Bushell, he said the best anti-crime initiative is not about guns or CCTV cameras but rather empowering youngsters so as to give them a sense of self-worth.

Otherwise he lamented a cluelessness in TT regarding climate change where he says the focus is merely on desilting rivers and the like, when more focus should be given to combatting deforestation and damage to the local flora (plants) and fauna (animals.)

“Climate change is real!” Earlier he hailed engineer Dr Anthony Lamb for working in TT when he’d be snapped up by employers elsewhere. “People like you solidify my faith in this country,” Carmona said.