Caribbean Colour Splash 5K Run today

Participants at last year’s Caribbean Colour Splash 5K Run/Walk have fun after the race.

The Colour Splash Committee will be hosting its 5th Annual “Caribbean Colour Splash 5K Run/Walk” today, beginning at Skinner Park, San Fernando. Gates open at 1:30 pm and the run starts at 4 pm.

The 5K paint run/walk encourages professional and novice runners to come together and enjoy the sport.

Organisers are hoping the run creates awareness about various types of cancer and promotes an active lifestyle to the general public. The Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society will be present to distribute literature, interact with participants and have merchandise for sale.

The participants will start the fun run in a white T-shirt and finish it covered in bright colours. The 5K starts in Skinner Park and runners will make their way through four automated colour splash zones. Each kilometre of the event is associated with a designated colour which will represent the various types of cancer – prostate (baby blue), cervical (teal), colorectal (dark blue) and breast (pink). As the participants pass the colour zones, they will be sprayed with the respective colour. The finish line is back at Skinner Park. Tickets are available from Michael & Jody’s in Gulf City Mall, Kenny’s Sports Centre at Trincity Mall and Long Circular Mall.