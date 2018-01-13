Ammo found after gunshots in Laventille
A report of gunshots in Laventille on Thursday night led to a quantity of ammunition being found.
Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force, Duncan Street, were on mobile patrol at about 9.45 pm when they got a report of gunshots being heard near Pleasance Terrace, Block 8.
They searched Clifton Hill Towers and found a black plastic bag with 15 rounds of 5.56 ammunition in an open area. No one was arrested.
In another incident, a Maraval man was arrested after a revolver was found in his house. Carenage police on an anti-crime exercise on Thursday found a Colt revolver and six rounds of .38 ammunition at the home of a 21-year-old man in Le Platte Village.
The man was arrested and is expected to be charged.